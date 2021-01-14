Vijayawada basks in Bhogi bonfire glow

Vijayawada: Residents of Vijayawada celebrated Bhogi festival with gaiety by setting the bonfire and performing the ritual in the wee hours of Wednesday. Bhogi is celebrated on the first day of the three-day Sankranti festival. The residents of Nandamuri Nagar greeted each other and enjoyed the bonfire. Before setting the fire, rituals like breaking of coconut was performed and prayers were made. Bhogi is celebrated before Sankranti and people enjoy the warmth of the bonfire. The festival spirit increased with the joining of the family members on the occasion. Makara Sankranti and Kanuma will be celebrated on Thursday and Friday respectively.