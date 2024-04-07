Vijayawada: BC voters play key role in Eluru LS constituency

Vijayawada : Keencontest is expected in the Lok Sabha elections in Eluru Lok Sabha constituency, which has been the bastion for the TDP for over three decades.

The Congress party too has a great track record in Eluru Lok Sabha constituency. Kamma leaders had dominated the Eluru Lok Sabha constituency for over five decades.

However, due to changing political equations and social engineering the YSRCP and the TDP have opted for the backward class candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

TDP leader Putta Mahesh Yadav who is contesting as an alliance candidate is campaigning vigorously in the constituency for the victory. He is supported by the alliance parties the Jana Sena and BJP. The YSRCP has fielded Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav. Both leaders belong to Yadava caste.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, YSRCP candidate Kotagiri Sridhar was elected by defeating TDP candidate Maganti Venkateswara Rao alias Maganti babu. Sridhar secured 6,76,809 votes and Maganti Babu got 5,10,884 votes. Sridhar got 50 per cent votes and Maganti Babu 38 per cent votes. Now, both the candidates are not in the fray.

The Lok Sabha constituency has Assembly segments of Eluru, Unguturu, Denduluru, Polavaram, Chintalapudi, Nuzvid and Kaikaluru. Urban voters are in Eluru, Nuzvid and Kaikaluru and rural voters are mainly in Unguturu, Denduluru, Polavaram and Chintalapudi. Backward classes constitute the highest number of voters in the constituency and play a vital role in deciding the fate of the candidates.

Kamma, Kshatriya, Kapu and Dalit voters are in sizeable numbers. The constituency was formed in 1952 and has been one of the bastions for Telugu Desam Party and the Congress party for a long time. However, the Congress party lost its popularity after bifurcation of the State and YSRCP candidate was elected in 2019 from the Lok Sabha constituency.

Eluru Lok Sabha constituency is well known for electing senior political leaders like Bolla Bulliramaiah, Maganti Venkateswara Rao, Ghattamaneni Krishna, Kavuri Sambasiva Rao and Kommareddy Suryanarayana.

Congress leader Kommareddy Suryanarayana was elected three times, Kavuri Sambasiva Rao two times, Maganti Venkateswara Rao two times and Bolla Bulliramaiah four times. Eluru Lok Sabha voters have the tendency of electing the same candidates repeatedly and give them an opportunity to serve the constituency.

Maganti Venkateswara Rao was elected in 1998 on behalf of the Congress party. Later, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the TDP. Congress leader Kavuri Sambasiva Rao was elected twice in 2004 and 2009.

TDP leader Bolla Bulliramaiah was elected four times from Eluru Lok Sabha constituency in 1984, 1991,1996 and 1999. Congress leader Kommareddy Suryanarayana was elected three times in 1967, 1971 and 1977. After many years of the domination of Kamma leaders in Eluru Lok Sabha constituency, the TDP and YSRCP have opted for the leaders of backward classes.