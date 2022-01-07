Vijayawada: Be sympathetic towards downtrodden, doctors told

Vijayawada: NTR University of Health Sciences Chancellor and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said that the poor and downtrodden people have suffered a lot during the Covid-19 pandemic as they could not afford the high cost of treatment. "The doctors need to play a greater role to help these people and try to find out their financial condition and extend all possible help to them."

He participated in the 22nd and 23rd Convocations of the university held at Thummalapalli Kala Kshetram in Vijayawada, in virtual mode from Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The Governor praised the significant work done by the entire medical community and the support staff associated with them during the pandemic and said not only he but the entire country, including the Prime Minister, have praised their work and called them frontline warriors.

He said without doctors coming forward and fighting such a war, it could not have been possible to successfully come out of the situation created by the pandemic in the first wave. He further said that when it came to the second wave, people did not foresee that it will pose such a serious menace to the society, as the situation became so grave and dangerous and so many lives were lost beyond anybody's imagination. Now, the Covid-19 third wave has also set in and at this point of time, it is also the duty of doctors to come forward with all courage and dedication to serve the society, the people, particularly the people who are neglected and who have no means to come to the hospitals.

Earlier, the chief guests of the 22nd and 23rd Convocations of the university, renowned laparoscopic surgeon and Dr BC Roy Awardee Dr C Palanivelu, chairman of GEM Hospital and Research Centre and renowned gastroenterologist and Dr BC Roy Awardee Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageswara Reddy, chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, were conferred with Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science Honoris Causa by the university.

The Governor congratulated the graduates, postgraduates, research scholars, super specialty and Ph D degree holders and winners of gold medals for their achievement and hoped that after recognition of their academic feat, their hard-earned knowledge enables them to serve the society by providing Comprehensive Health Care to the people.

Vice-chancellor Dr P Syam Prasad welcomed the gathering and read out the annual report of the university and Dr K. Sankar, registrar proposed a vote of thanks.

Special chief secretary to Governor R P Sisodia, joint secretary A Shyam Prasad, and other officers of Raj Bhavan, Professor of Anatomy Dr R Chitra and designated Professor of Physiology in the Government Siddharth Medical College Dr S Ratna Manjula also participated in the Convocation from Raj Bhavan.