Vijayawada: Beautify roads with greenery, officials told

Vijayawada(NTR District): Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar ordered the officials concerned to maintain cleanliness at national highway margins and footpaths.

He instructed for removal of any type of muck and rubble in the road margins.

He inspected greenery and sanitation management works, which are being taken up from Ramavarappadu ring to Gannavaram Airport, on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner told the officials to beautify the central dividers and road margins of the highway with greenery. He told the health officers to ensure that rainwater won't stagnate over the roads. He claimed that in the past the greenery works were all supervised by the CRDA, but now the corporation took over it for improvement.

The Commissioner further instructed to replace the damaged flower crates with new ones.

He urged chopping off plant branches and to fill the divider gaps.

City Planner Jubin Siron Roy, EE Prasad and others accompanied the Commissioner during his visit.