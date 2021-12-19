Vijayawada: Bhavanis take part in Kalasa Jyothy procession

Vijayawada: Thousands of Bhavani devotees participated in Kalasa Jyothy programme here on Saturday. The devotees took out torch light procession from Sivarama Kshetram temple in Satyanarayanapuram which passed through Gandhi Nagar, K Market and reached the Kanaka Durga temple on Indrakeeladri.

The devotees also performed Giri Pradakshina to mark the event. Every year, Kalasa Jyothy procession is organised before the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment.

The Durga temple administration is making arrangements for the Bhavani Deeksha Viramana to be held from December 25 to 29. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Durga temple Executive Officer D Bhramaramba, temple Trust Board chairman P Somi Naidu, other officials, priests and staff participated in puja performed at the temple on Saturday.