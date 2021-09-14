Vijayawada: BJP real virus that afflicts country, says Raghavulu

Vijayawada: With the growing dissatisfaction among people against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the imminent defeat staring at them, the saffron party workers intensified attacks on the CPM offices and the party workers throughout the country, said CPM politburo member BV Raghavulu.

Addressing a public meeting at Makeneni Basava Punnaiah Auditorium here on Tuesday, Raghavulu said that the BJP goons ransacked the office of the CPM in Tripura when the former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar launched a protest rally demanding implementation of the election promises in Tripura.

He said that after the BJP came to power in 2014, the Central government started severe restrictions on the people's agitations. Post-Covid, all the countries across the world are recovering but Indian economy remained backward.

Coming down heavily on ruling party at the Centre, Raghavulu said that the BJP is the real virus that afflicted the nation. The economy of China is recovering fast since it had completed 69 per cent of vaccination whereas the Indian economy remained at minus 9.2 percent. However, the government is putting forward statistics to claim that the economy is on a fast track, he added.

Instead of working hard to make the economy recover fast, the government is bent on handing over the government assets like ports, railway stations, 3 lakh km fibernet lines, 25 airports, 14,000 telephone towers and nine berths of Visakhapatnam port to the private corporate houses.

Raghavulu said that the government has been burdening people with more taxes at a time they are suffering due to the pandemic. Raghavulu appealed to the people to donate liberally to reconstruct the CPM office in Tripura.

CPM State secretary P Madhu exhorted all the political parties in the State including the YSR Congress and the TDP to join the Bharat Bandh on September 27.

CPM leaders Donepudi Kasinath, Bojedla Nageswara Rao, DV Krishna, B Ramana Rao, Satyababu, Praveen, K Dura Rao also participated.