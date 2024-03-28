Vijayawada: BJP releases Assembly candidates’ list

Vijayawada : BJP on Wednesday released list of candidates for 10 Assembly seats which have been allotted to the party as part of alliance with TDP and Jana Sena Party

The BJP carried out a prolonged exercise before finalizing candidates for the 10 seats. BJP national leaders visited Vijayawada twice in recent weeks and held detailed discussions. Party office-bearers meeting and core committee meeting also discussed the selection of candidates for the Assembly elections.

The candidates announced by the party are C Adinarayana Reddy (Jammalamadugu), Y Satya Kumar (Dharmavaram), Sujana Chowdary (Vijayawada West), N Eswara Rao (Etcherla), P Vishnu Kumar Raju (Vizag North), A P Raja Rao (Araku), M Shiva Krishnam Raju (Anaparthy), Dr Kamineni Srinivas (Kaikaluru), Bojja Roshanna (Badvel), P V Parthasarathy (Adoni).

Interestingly, names of senior leaders like Somu Veerraju, former state president, P V N Madhav, state vice-president, S Vishnuvardhan Reddy and many others are missing in Lok Sabha as well as and Assembly candidates’ list.

Scores of BJP leaders across the state are associated with the BJP for many decades. Most of them could not get tickets either to Assembly or Lok Sabha. BJP senior leaders feel that the BJP leadership has given preference to those who came from other parties in recent years.

Dr Kamineni Srinivas was earlier elected from Kaikalur in Eluru district and served as minister in the previous TDP-BJP coalition government from 2014-2019. Sujana Chowdary is former Union minister and migrated to BJP from TDP. He will contest from Vijayawada West constituency. Parthasarathy is the dental doctor and runs hospital in two Telugu states.