Vijayawada : BJP state president Somu Veerraju slams YSRCP government failures

Vijayawada : BJP state president Somu Veerraju came down heavily on the YSRCP government alleging that it had failed on all fronts and was misleading people with false propaganda on welfare schemes.

He presided over the state party executive meeting held at the state party office here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Veerraju said the government had failed in housing scheme, construction of irrigation projects, containing the Covid pandemic, among others.

He alleged that people are unhappy with the rampant corruption going on in the state. "This government has failed to fulfil its promise on recruitment to jobs. There is no effort to fill the 2.50 lakh vacant posts in in various government departments. Unemployed youth are in distress over lack of jobs. BJP Yuva Morcha has staged protests two times demanding the government fill the posts but there is no response," he said.

Accusing the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of leaving farmers to their fate, the state BJP chief said not a single irrigation project has been completed in the two years of YSRCP rule. He said the government is not paying money to the farmers in the stipulated time after procuring crops.

He said though the Central government is extending help to the state for setting up of industries, but the Jagan government has failed to make use of it.

Veerraju alleged that the state government could not contain Covid in spite of adequate alerts given by the Central government on the second wave of Covid. It has not create infrastructure facilities to tackle the situation but claiming credit for the medicine, vaccines and other equipment supplied by the Union government, he added.

He appealed to the party leaders and cadres to highlight the anti-peoples policies of the state government while called for efforts to strengthen the party organisation at grassroots level. "Development has plummeted in the state under the YSRCP rule. BJP is the only alternative.

Party activists should explain the policies, schemes and programmes of the BJP government at the Centre to the people and the development the country has achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last seven years," he said.

AP party affairs co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, MLCs P V Madhav, V Narayana Rao, party state former president Kanna Lakshminarayana, general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy and others attended the executive body meeting. The party passed resolution to fight the misrule of the YSRCP government in the state.