Vijayawada: Brahmins oppose State govt decision on new Collectorate

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakhya (APBSSS) State president Satyavada Durga Prasad has demanded that the government should withdraw its decision to

use Brahman Corporation office building in Gollapudi as the Collectorate of the proposed new Vijayawada district.

He warned that the Brahmins would start agitation if the Brahmin corporation office is used as the Collectorate of Vijayawada district. He submitted a representation to the officials at the Endowments Commissioner office in this regard on Thursday.

He submitted the representation in the backdrop of the bifurcation of Krishna district and creation of new district with headquarters in Vijayawada. Durga Prasad said the building was constructed with Brahman Corporation funds and hence the building should be used for the Brahman corporation office activities only.

He said during Telugu Desam Party government Brahman Corporation office building was built in the lands belonging to Venugopala Swamy temple in Gollapudi. He said the office building is useful to the Brahmins, who come to the office from various parts of the State. Alleging that the Brahmin welfare programmes are crippled in the State since YSRCP government came to power, Durga Prasad said that it's incorrect to give the Brahmin corporation office building for the Collectorate in Gollapudi.

Corporation general secretary Koduri Satish Sarma warned the administration that the Brahmin organisations would launch State-wide agitation if the government did not withdraw its decision on setting up Collectorate at the Brahmin corporation office in Gollapudi.