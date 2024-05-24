Live
Vijayawada: Buddhist monks celebrate Buddha Jayanti at Nagarjuna Konda
Vijayawada: Tibetan Buddhist monks celebrated the 2568th Buddha Jayanti at Nagarjuna Konda known as Sriparvata-Vijayapuri, the capital city of the Andhras during the Ikshwaku rule (3rd century CE).
Ven Gheshe Ngawang Jungney and Ven Jampa Kunga from Sera Tibetan Monastery Bailukuppe near Mysuru came to Nagarjuna Konda. They were delighted to see the scriptures of Buddhism at the venue.
Buddhist expert and CEO, Pleach India Foundation Dr E Sivanagireddy has explained the importance of Nagarjuna Konda and history of Buddhism in Andhra Pradesh. Dr Reddy explained about the Buddhist stupas, Chaityas, Viharas, Silamandapas, Stadium and Hariri temple located at Nagarjuna Konda. The monks expressed their happiness to visit a world famous Buddhist site where Buddhism flourished with more than 30 Buddhist establishments and an international university where students from 14 countries had their education in all branches of knowledge.
Dr Reddy explained the features of the Buddhist architecture and the mature phase of Amaravati school of Art seen on the sculptural panels depicted with the life events of Siddhartha Gautham Buddha, Nataka stories, contemporary lifestyle and creative art designs and patterns.
The monks felt the need of an interpretation centre and a preview theatre to present the story of Nagarjuna and history of Nagarjuna Konda for the benefit of the visitors and appreciated Kamal Hasan of ASI for the well upkeep of the monuments. Local Buddhists Grandhi Ramakrishna, Nagarjuna and ASI personnel Venkateswarlu participated in the programme, according to Sivanagireddy.
Interestingly, more than 160 Muslims participated in Buddha Jayanti. Competitions were conducted to the children on the life history of Gautam Buddha.