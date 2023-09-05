Vijayawada: Cardiac camp for ticket-checking staff

Vijayawada: In association with Andhra Hospitals, SCR Vijayawada division conducted cardiac camp for the benefit and welfare of ticket-checking staff at railway station here on Monday. Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu inaugurated the medical camp at Andhra Hospitals Emergency Centre on Platform No 1 of Vijayawada railway station.

The cardiac camp will be conducted for the next seven working days for ticket-checking staff from 9 am to 1 pm at Andhra Hospital Emergency Centres on Platforms 1 and 6/7. Height, weight, blood pressure, ECG and 2D Echo tests were conducted during the camp. Staff identified with any abnormality will be sent for further evaluation. On the first day of the camp, total 71 ticket-checking staff underwent cardiac evaluation.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commercial Manager V Rambabu thanked the Andhra Hospital management for coming forward and organising the camp for commercial staff. He said the cardiac camp was aimed at identifying the staff prone to risk through the screening procedures. He stated that the health of working staff is the most important prerequisite with direct implications on the efficiency of an organisation. He appealed to the ticket-checking staff to come forward to avail this opportunity and also focus primarily on their health by maintaining a good diet, meditation and daily exercises to beat the stress in daily life. Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil complimented the Commercial Department officials on launching this noble initiative for the benefit of TC staff. He said that the Division is planning to hold many more such camps for the workforce as their health is the top priority.