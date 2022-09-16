  • Menu
Vijayawada: CDMA inspects ward sachivalayams

CDMA Praveen Kumar inspecting a ward secretariat in Vijayawada on Thursday
Highlights

242 and 243 Sachivalayams of Vijayawada selected for JSB & HBR on a pilot basis

Vijayawada (NTR District): Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) Praveen Kumar and Special Officer for Resurvey B Subba Rao visited 242nd and 243rd ward secretariats and inspected the records on Thursday.

Both the secretariats were selected for YSR Jagananna Sashvatha Bhuhakku and Bhuraksha (JSB & HBR) on a pilot basis in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Kumar said that revenue and survey departments should coordinate with each other and conduct the survey programme successfully. He said that during survey, buildings, roads, tanks, vacant lands and others should be identified separately. He directed the officials that during the survey as per the measurements, and records, assets would be identified by using drones and all the records must be digitized.

VMC City Planner GVGSV Prasad, Assistant City Planner Balaji, and others accompanied the CDMA during the visit.

