Vijayawada: Certificates, ID cards issued to transgenders

Vijayawada: Krishna district joint collector (welfare) K Mohan Kumar said on Saturday that the Union government launched a portal to register the names of transgenders and issue certificate and Identification cards to them. Mohan Kumar handed over transgender certificates and ID cards to 60 transgender persons at the camp office.

Speaking on the occasion, the joint collector said the Central government launched the portal trangender.dosje.gov.in to enrol the names of transgender in the country. Under the section 6 of Transgender Act of 2019, the district collectors issue the transgender certificate in their respective districts.

He said the identification cards will also be issued to transgender by the government. He appealed to the transgenders in Krishna district to register their names for the ID cards and transgender certificates.

Mohan Kumar said the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment launched the portal. He said further information can be had from department of disabled welfare on phone number 08672-252637. B Ramkumar, assistant director, department of the welfare of disabled and elderly people and others participated in the programme.