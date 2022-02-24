Vijayawada: Chandramouli Nagar, cynosure of all eyes

Vijayawada: Good hygienic environment, no mosquito menace, no leakages from manholes has made Chandramouli Nagar as the most sought-after area for the people of Vijayawada city.



Chandramouli Nagar is one of the posh colonies in the city and located very close to national highway near Benz circle and MG Road. The colony is popular for neat roads, lush green trees, basic amenities like roads, drinking water supply, drainage system, street lighting etc. It is famous for mega restaurants, textile, gold and jewellery shops, automobile and other showrooms.

The colony has many beautiful duplex houses, villas and modern apartments and lavish houses with ample parking facility. The rates of apartment flats are very high in the colony compared to other places in the city. The biggest advantage to the colony residents is its location. Within minutes, the residents can reach commercial shops, movie theatres and other places.

The residents too enjoy excellent road transportation facilities, besides wide roads. Commercial activity is also very high in the colony with many corporate companies setting up offices and showrooms. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has provided all kinds of basic amenities in the colony. Many schools and colleges are located on MG Road, Patamata, Siddharth Nagar, Gayathri Nagar, Labbipet and Moghalrajpuram. All these colonies are located near to Chandramouli Nagar. Consequently, many parents prefer to live in Chandramouli Nagar. Transport expenses are less for the parents, if they join the children in the schools located near Chandramouli Nagar.

Due to good hygienic environment in the colony, it does not face problems like mosquito menace. Due to modern underground drainage network, the problem of leakages from the manholes is very limited in the colony. Multiplexes and other movie theatres are located very near to Chandramouli Nagar. As a result, the residents can reach the movie theatres and multiplexes within minutes. It saves money as well as time for the movie buffs.

Businessmen, professionals like doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants and many government employees have settled in the colony during the last few days.

Delete Edit MG Road in Chandramouli Nagar Trees grown on both sides of the road Neat road in a street



