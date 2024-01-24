Live
Vijayawada: Chemistry plays a key role in pollution control
Vijayawada: Department of Chemistry of IICT in Hyderabad Dr GL Giribabu, who was the chief guest for the inaugural session of the two-day national conference on ‘Frontiers in Chemical Sciences’ (FCS 2K24) organised by the Department of chemistry of Andhra Loyola College on Tuesday, emphasised the role of chemistry in sustainable development, pollution control and energy management in future.
Dr Giribabu stressed on the importance of chemistry and the multidisciplinary research in chemical sciences for the growth of the Indian economy. He said that in future the country which generates power from non-conventional, non-destructive and environmentally benign resources will become a super power. He also explained the generation of power from solar energy using dye-sensitized organic molecules.
Other speakers Dr Sudip and Dr Narayana Swamy also explained the different ways to formulate molecules for effective power generation.
Principal Fr Kishore, convener Dr GV Ramana and Head of Department Dr P Anila were also present.
As many as 200 participants including professors, research scholars, faculty members and students of various academic and research institutions like IICT Hyderabad, SRM Chennai and others participated in the conference.