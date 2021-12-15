  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Chief of Eastern Naval Command meets Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta meeting Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday
x

Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta meeting Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday

Highlights

Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, AVSM, YSM, VSM, Flag Officer, Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam, on a courtesy visit met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday

Vijayawada: Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, AVSM, YSM, VSM, Flag Officer, Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam, on a courtesy visit met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor and A Shyam Prasad, Joint Secretary to Governor, welcomed the Vice-Admiral on his arrival at the Raj Bhavan.

The Vice-Admiral who met the Governor after taking charge as the Flag Officer, briefed him on the measures taken by the Coast Guard to safeguard and protect the coastline and the uncompromising steps taken by them to ensure the country's safety and security on the coastline.

He also briefed the Governor on the arrangements being made for the Presidential Fleet Review and the multi-national Maritime Exercise Milan to be held in February, 2022.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X