Vijayawada: Chief Whip Gandikota Srikanth Reddy condemns behaviour of TDP MLAs during Guv's address

Vijayawada: Government chief whip Gandikota Srikanth Reddy came down heavily on TDP MLAs for their behaviour in Assembly during Governor's address to members of both the Houses. Speaking to mediapersons after Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, Srikanth Reddy criticised that the TDP has no respect towards democracy and Constitutional bodies. He said that the TDP MLAs tore the copies of Governor's address without reading the papers. He said attack on Governor is nothing but attack on Constitutional bodies.

He said if the TDP has any grudge towards YSRCP, it can fight with the ruling party. He said the TDP MLAs came to Assembly in a pre planned manner and misbehaved. He said that they brought disgrace to the Assembly by misbehaving towards Governor though he did not belong to any party. He described the action of TDP MLAs as a publicity stunt.

Srikanth Reddy said that the TDP was mainly concentrating on protecting the interest of some section of people agitating in the guise of farmers. He said that the BAC assured to take up all the issues raised by TDP. He said the Chief Minister also advised the partymen to give priority to issues raised by the TDP.

The chief whip alleged that the TDP MLAs were attending Assembly to create sensation and to protect the benamis of Amaravati region in the name of farmers. He said the Governor's address reflected the facts on development and welfare of the state government. Srikanth Reddy said that at the BAC meeting, they had questioned TDP deputy floor leader in Assembly Atchannaidu on the unruly behaviour of the legislators, Atchanna had told him that the YSRCP MLAs also behaved in a similar manner earlier. Srikanth Reddy said that the budget session will be held for 12 days. The session will pay homage to Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and a holiday has been declared on March 9 to Assembly as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

He said the session will discuss on the Motion of Thanks to Governor's speech on March 10 and Budget will be introduced on March 11. There will be discussion on Budget on March 14 and 15 and on budget demands on March 16, 17, 21, 22 to 24.

Agricultural Minister K Kannababu also condemned the behaviour of TDP MLAs towards Governor in Assembly. He said that the TDP MLAs raised slogans of 'Governor Go back' while Governor addressed the members of both houses. He said that TDP failed to protect the honour of Assembly with their misbehaviour. He said members should respect the dignity of the House.

It is learnt that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed concern over the behaviour of TDP MLAs during Governor's address. The Chief Minister questioned Atchannaidu on the behaviour of the TDP members and said that Governor never belongs to any party and one should respect his position and age and it is not correct to misbehave with him. Jagan claimed that such incidents never happened in the past.