Vijayawada: Chronic kidney disease needs continuous care

Vijayawada(NTR district): Non-communicable diseases like chronic kidney problems need coordinated and continuous care, which is often lifelong, and involves complex ongoing treatment, said Dr S Saritha, consultant nephrologist at Kamineni Hospitals, Vijayawada.

On the eve of World Kidney Day (March 9), she conducted an awareness programme here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saritha informed that in modern world, unhealthy lifestyles and adverse physical and social environmental factors like poverty, poor diets, habits like intake of foods rich in fat, salt and sugar, physical inactivity, consumption of tobacco, excessive use of alcohol, and stress resulted in incidence of chronic kidney disease.

It is the responsibility of physicians with the help of the government to provide awareness, support and reassurance to those people, who are suffering from kidney disease and to take care of them. She said that this year's World Kidney Day theme is 'Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable', which highlights the importance of supporting patients with kidney disease to live fulfilling and productive lives. The campaign also aims to raise awareness about the importance of kidney transplantation and to encourage more people to become organ donors, she added.