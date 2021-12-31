Vijayawada: Cinema ticket meeting put off to January 11

Vijayawada: The virtual meeting of a new committee constituted to examine and rationalise the cinema ticket prices headed by principal secretary met on Friday but this meeting decided not to be in a hurry to take any decision just because some big-ticket movies are in for release.

Several exhibitors, distributors, Telugu film chamber of commerce and members of cine-goers' association attended the meeting. The meeting discussed fixation of ticket prices at length.

However, it is said that the exhibitors made it clear that they cannot run the theatres with ticket prices fixed by governments in municipalities, Nagar panchayats and panchayats. With no consensus arrived on the issue the next meeting was proposed to be held on January 11 to discuss the issue again.

It may be noted that the State Government gave permission for reopening of seized theatres on the condition that the managements should fulfil all norms set by the government within a month. Meanwhile, the cine-goers are eagerly waiting for a positive conclusion on the ticket prices to provide them an opportunity to watch movies in the New year and during Sankranti festival.