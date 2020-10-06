Vijayawada City student gets 46th rank in JEE Advanced examination

Vijayawada: City student B Rahul of Sarada educational institutions, Moghalrajpuram, secured 46th rank in the JEE Advanced 2020 examinations. The results were declared on Monday.

Chairman of the Sarada educational institutions Dr Y Ramesh Babu, in a press release on Monday said Rahul studied MPC Intermediate in the college and attended the JEE Mains examination. He said other students got 2246, 2931, 2964, 4010 and 4022 ranks in the JEE Mains.

He said the students got ranks due to the collective efforts of the students, faculty and the parents and congratulated the students.

Managing director of the institutions Y Sarada Devi and college advisor ESRK Prasad congratulated the students.

Meanwhile, B Venkata Naga Sai Hemanth, a student of Sri Srinivas Graviti college, Moghalrajpuram, got the 436 rank in the all India JEE Mains examinations. The college chairman P Srinivasa Rao in a press release said Hemanth got 152 marks and secured 436 rank in the all India competition. He said the college is giving coaching for the IIT, JEE and EAMCET examinations. College principal B Srinivasa Reddy and staff congratulated Hemanth on the occasion.