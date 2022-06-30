Vijayawada: Civic chief inspects VMC vehicle depot

Vijayawada(NTR District): Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has inspected the progress of modernisation works undertaken at Vehicle Depot at Hanumanpet in Vijayawada and gave instructions to the authorities for the speedy completion of works.

On Wednesday, the Commissioner visited the Depot and instructed the engineering officials to remove toilets from the existing place and to construct them at the rear side of the depot and complete the road patch works in front of the mechanical shed. He further told the concerned authorities to take steps to take up painting and railing works to the wall around the diesel tank.

The Commissioner suggested the staff concerned to take up appropriate repairs to the damaged areas of the drain and compound wall. He told the staff to set up a divider at the entrance gate of the vehicle depot and lay CC road by increasing the road width.

Executive Engineer K Koteswara Rao and Stores in-charge Yogendra were present.