Vijayawada: CJI Ramana to inaugurate new court complex

Vijayawada(NTR District): Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will inaugurate the new seven-storeyed court complex in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will also attend the programme in addition to the high court judges and other dignitaries.

In view of the forthcoming programme, security arrangements were reviewed at the new building here on Wednesday. AP High Court Chief Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra, District Collector S Dilli Rao, Deputy Police Commissioner Vishal Gunni and other officials reviewed the security arrangements.

Justice Shyamsundar, District and Sessions Judge Aruna Sarika, Metropolitan Sessions Judge Srinivasa Anjaneya Murthy, CM programmes coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram, Joint Collector Shrivas Nupur Ajay Kumar, DCP Ch Lakshmipati, Bezwada Bar Association president Vishnuvardhan and officials of various departments were present.