Vijayawada: CJI Ramana to receive Lifetime Achievement Award on December 25

Vijayawada: Rotary Club of Vijayawada will present the Lifetime achievement award to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at a special programme to be held at Siddhartha auditorium at 6 pm on December 25.

Award Committee convener Dr K Pattabhi Ramaiah and Prof MC Das informed the media here on Wednesday that the committee has decided to confer the Lifetime award to Justice Ramana. They said that Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Prashant Kumar Mishra and Rotary International District 3020 Governor M Rama Rao will participate as the guests of honor.

Earlier the Lifetime achievement award was presented to C Raghava Chari, Dr Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna, Justice Jasti Chalameswar, Dr SP Balasubrahmanyam, Dr K Viswanath, Dr Annavarapu Rama Swamy and Dr Balanthrapu Rajinikantha Rao and others, they informed.

Club president KNSR Prasad, secretary V Subbarao Naidu and others participated in the press meet.