Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tributes to Potti Sriramulu

Vijayawada : Whatever the welfare schemes that the people of the state are enjoying now have been introduced with the inspiration of Potti Sriramulu whose sacrifice resulted in the formation of a separate Telugu state called Andhra Pradesh, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Formation Day celebrations of Andhra Pradesh held at the camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

He received a guard of honour from the Police department and hoisted the national flag in the presence of some ministers and senior officials. He said the government was taking up developmental activities to benefit every family in order to realise the dreams of great people like Potti Sriramulu.

Jagan garlanded a bust of Sriramulu. "As people of Andhra Pradesh, we should strengthen ourselves and take steps to strengthen our country," he said, extending greetings to the people on state's Formation Day. Later, he released a book titled 'Swatantrodyamamlo Andhrulu: Unsung Heroes', authored by R Mallikarjuna Rao, Director, Department of Language and Culture.

Tourism Minister R K Roja, Women and Child Welfare Minister K V Ushasri Charan, Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Culture & Tourism) Rajat Bhargava, senior officials and people's representatives participated in the programme.

Andhra Pradesh was formed on November 1, 1956 by carving out of the erstwhile Madras Presidency. Later coinciding with the Formation Day, Governor Abdul Nazeer gave away Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Award and Dr YSR Achievement Award-2023.

This included 23 Lifetime Achievement Awards and 4 Achievement Awards presented to 27 individuals and institutions for their invaluable contribution in the fields of agriculture, arts and culture, Telugu language and literature, sports, medical and health, media and social service. These awards were presented consecutively for the third time.