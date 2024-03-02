Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 709 cr for Vidya Deevena

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday disbursed Rs 709 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena, a total fee reimbursement scheme for the quarter October-December, 2023, which benefits 9.4 lakh students at Pamarru in Krishna district.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister said: “Jagananna Vidya Deevena reimburses total tuition fee of eligible poor students pursuing polytechnic, degree, engineering, medicine and other courses by depositing the funds into the joint accounts of mothers and students. Through this good programme, we shatter generational poverty with the treasure of education laid on the foundation of higher education, with the sky as the limit for children from poor households to grow.”

He said that 93 per cent of students pursuing these courses in the state are benefiting from the scheme. About 30 lakh students benefited from the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme in the past 57 months, he added.

Referring to the ensuing elections, Jagan said the YSRCP government was forced to wage a battle with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and some select media houses in introducing English medium education in government schools for the benefit of poor students.

He pointed out that while all the children and grandchildren of Opposition leaders were studying in English medium schools, they expect poor students to be restricted to Telugu medium education. Stating that Naidu had done nothing for the education sector, the CM said that not even a single good education initiative can be attributed to the TDP chief's tenure as chief minister.

Calling upon the people to be wary of Naidu and other Opposition leaders, Jagan said that they would come up with far-fetched false promises such as "doling out gold and luxury cars". He appealed to the people to stand by him if they thought that their households have benefited from his government in the ensuing Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.