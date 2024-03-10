  • Menu
Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute house site pattas to beneficiaries

Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute house site pattas to beneficiaries
NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao and MLA Vellampalli Srinivas inspecting the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit at the Makineni Basava Punnaiah VMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute house site pattas and take part in various developmental activities in Vijayawada city on March 12 or 13.

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute house site pattas and take part in various developmental activities in Vijayawada city on March 12 or 13.

NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao along with the revenue, VMC and police officials inspected the arrangements at the Makineni Basava Punnaiah Municipal Corporation Stadium in Ajit Singh Nagar on Saturday.

CM Jagan will distribute house site pattas to the beneficiaries and address the local residents on the occasion. Collector Dilli Rao along with Vijayawada West constituency MLA Vellampalli Srinivas, Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata, Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar and officials of various departments visited the stadium in Singh Nagar to oversee the arrangements.

The Collector inspected the venue for dais, entry point of the Chief Minister, seating arrangements, vehicle parking, supply of uninterrupted power supply and security arrangements. Later, Dilli Rao visited Krishna river Karakatta area in Krishna Lanka and inspected the arrangements for the foundation stone laying programme for the construction of the Krishna river retaining wall second and third phases. He also visited the riverfront park and reviewed the progress of beautification works at Ranigari Thota.

