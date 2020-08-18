Vijayawada: Collector Md Imtiaz, MLA inspect flood-hit western Krishna mandals

Vijayawada: Many mandals in western Krishna are on high alert in view of the floods to rivulets of Munneru, Kattaleru, Wyra and overflowing of streams on Monday.

Munneru has been in spate and floodwater was flowing into Prakasam barrage for the past few days. Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz, Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udayabhanu along with revenue and irrigation department officials inspected the flood-hit areas in Vatsavai and Penuganchiprolu mandals on Monday. The Collector suggested to the officials to take the help of NDRF teams in case of emergency. He suggested the people to stay at the homes and safe places for two more days as flood levels are expected to come down.

He said the flood problem was averted to the people of Vatsavai mandal due to release of excess water from Prakasam barrage. The irrigation officials informed the Collector that floodwater inflows into Tirupatamma Vaagu decreased during the last 24 hours.

Vatsavai mandal tahsildar Shakirunnisa Begum informed the flood details to the Collector. Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udayabhanu has suggested the local people to be cautious as heavy rains have been forecast for two more days in Telangana.

Floodwater inflows continued in Prakasam barrage on Monday and officials are releasing the water by lifting all 70 gates and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation authorities are on alert with the discharge of water as houses in the riverbed may be inundated.