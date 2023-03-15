Vijayawada: Collector S Dilli Rao inspects 'Amrit Sarovar' works at Nunna

Vijayawada (NTR district): NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao assured of taking necessary steps to provide training in skill development and job placement facilities for the children/members of the MGNREGA workers. He inspected the development works of Chilakala Vani Cheruvu (Pond) works, which was taken under the Amrit Sarovar scheme at Nunna near Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that so far, they have provided 68 lakh working days to the workers in the district for the current financial year. He informed that under the Amrit Sarovar scheme, they were developing 75 ponds across the district to increase groundwater levels. Workers are being paid Rs 257 wage per day under this MGNREGA Scheme, he informed.

DWMA Project Director J Suneetha explained to the Collector that the Chilakala Vani Kunta has not been developed for several years and was encroached by others. At this stage, the DWMA officials identified the tank and took tank development works under the Amrit Scheme to protect it, she said. After completion of the tank development, greenery would be developed on the tank bund and set up benches to sit, she added.