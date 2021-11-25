Vijayawada: Congress flays Centre for failing to help flood victims in AP

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee criticised the Central government for not extending any succor to the flood victims who are facing miseries in the eight districts of the State.

In a statement, released from the party headquarters, Andhra Ratna Bhavan, here on Wednesday, PCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath deplored that the State government was whiling away the time instead of undertaking relief measures across the affected districts. He said that it was pity that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was in a helpless condition to question the inaction of the Central government. He demanded the ministers, the MLAs, MLCs and other people's representatives to plunge into action to help people at this time of devastation.

The Chief Minister should personally supervise the relief work and stay there till the normalcy is restored.

Property worth Rs 6,054 crore was lost in the devastation and crops were damaged in 1.43 lakh hectares. About 1,887 km roads were damaged in Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor and Anantapuram districts. Crop loss was estimated at Rs 1,353 crore. The loss to the roads and buildings was put at 1,756 crore.

Stating that 40 people died in the havoc, he said that the APCC is extending condolences to the families of the deceased. He said that the Anantapuram suffered the most in the disaster.

He advised the State government to take precautions in the wake of more cyclones to the State in the coming days.