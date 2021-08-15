Vijayawada: Congress takes out Freedom March

Vijayawada: State Congress leaders took out Freedom March from Misala Rajarao bridge to Sarada College as part of the celebration of the Independence Day here on Sunday APCC general Secretary Parasa Rajiv Ratan led the march.

Legal cell chairman V Gurunadham, RTI Cell chairman Y Kiran Kumar and City Congress Committee president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao also join the march.

Later, the party leaders celebrated the Independence Day at the party State headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan with Nutalapati Ravikant in the chair.

APCC vice-president Dr G Gangadhar and Rajiv Ratan hoisted the tricolour and paid glowing tributes to the freedom fighters.

The City Congress Committee president deplored that the Central government has been selling the away national property. He expressed confidence that the Congress would bounce back to power.

Sevadal general secretary Subrahmanyam and a large number of party leaders and workers participated in the event.