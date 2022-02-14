Vijayawada: Contract employees to stage protest on March 6

Vijayawada: The State Government Contract and Outsourcing Employees, Teachers and Workers' Joint Action

Committee (JAC) demanded the government to immediately regularise the salaries of contract and outsourcing employees.

The JAC held a roundtable meeting here on Sunday. MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, who attended the meeting, expressed solidarity with the outsourcing employees and demanded the implementation of equal pay for equal work rule to them. The meeting demanded minimum timescale for outsourcing employees and implementation of minimum basic pay of Rs 20,000 for class four. The outsourcing and contract employees should be paid salaries equal to that of the regular employees, and the retired should be paid pension and the retirement benefit of Rs 10 lakh.

The government should continue the gross salary and timescale to the employees who are receiving the same. The families of all contract and outsourcing employees in all cadres who died due to the pandemic should be paid benefits of Rs 50 lakh insurance amount and employment to one of the family members on compassionate ground.

The meeting had decided an action plan to be taken up across the State from February 15. It has been decided that district-level conferences should be conducted across the State from February 15 to 28. The roundtable meetings should be conducted in all the towns and cities from March 1 to 6. Mandal-level meeting and the formation of the committees should be completed by March 15.

The employees should submit memoranda to the Ministers and the MLAs by February 20. And the Ministers concerned should be informed the issues through emails by February 28. The employees should undertake protest demonstrations on March 6. The date for 'Chalo Vijayawada' programme would be announced later during the Assembly session. The meeting had decided to go on strike on March 28 and 29.