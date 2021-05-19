Vijayawada: Covid-free Pedapalem boasts of its record

Vijayawada: When the entire state is facing the pandemic and thousands of people are struggling with the Covid, Pedapalem, a small village in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district, has kept corona at bay by following strict Covid protocols during the last 14 months.



There are about 400 people living in the village and they strictly follow the protocols and are living without fear and problem of Covid-19. Not a single case was reported during the last 14 months in Pedapalem and has set itself as the role model for other villages in the state. The villagers depend on agriculture and related works for livelihood. They stopped attending marriages and auspicious events in other villages for more than a year. They cultivated a habit of using masks and sanitisers and maintaining physical distance to stay safe.

The villagers has also cultivated self discipline and decided not to go to other villages for either agriculture work or NREGS work for livelihood. The villagers don't allow strangers and unknown persons into their homes either. Moreover, the villagers of Pedapalem frankly tell other villagers about the Covid protocols in their villages when their friends and relatives visit the village.

Village secretary Ogirala Venkata Ratnam said sanitization is being done regularly in Pedapalem and all villagers co-operate to keep the village clean and green. He said: "I am proud to say that all villagers strictly follow Covid protocols and no corona case has been reported in the last 14 months." Dr Sugunavati Chintapalli of Kothavaram PHC in Gudlavalleru mandal, said the villagers get plenty of oxygen due to greenery spread in the village. She said oxygen will definitely help the people to stay healthy and fit. She praised the villagers stating that they follow Covid protocols very strictly for over a year and successfully stayed away from corona pandemic. The villagers take utmost care while attending NREGS works, farm works and cattle grazing.

The villagers go to other villages once in a week and buy groceries and other essentials. Since the village is located in a remote and isolated area, people from other villages do not visit Pedapalem.

This has also prevented the spread of virus in the village. They also stopped organizing functions and other gatherings. A villager K Ramireddy said the villagers are observing the Covid protocols for the past one year and till now all are safe. He said the collective efforts are giving fruitful results and the people are living peacefully without mental tension of Covid pandemic. Anganwadi teacher Vijayalakshmi said that so far no Covid case was registered in the village.