Vijayawada: Covid second wave may worsen blood shortage

Vijayawada: The second wave of Covid is likely to cause blood shortage in the blood banks in the state as blood donors are not coming forward to donate blood due to fast spreading infection. The Covid cases have increased manifold in April creating a panic among the people as Covid deaths are increasing with people of all ages being infected with coronavirus. Blood donations have witnessed steep fall as even children and youth are infected. The NGOs and other government agencies are not conducting blood donation camps in recent months due to pandemic and other reasons.

Last year, blood banks collected 57,600 units in the state. NSS and NCC volunteers, students and representatives of the NGOs are the main donors of blood. The age group of blood donors is between 20 to 35 years. However, the blood donations drastically declined as the people are reluctant to take part in mass gatherings. The second wave is entirely different from the first one as it is affecting even those in the age group of 20 and 30, the main group which normally donates blood.

Organisations like Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Lions Club, fans associations of film stars and are not conducting the blood donation camps. According to IRCS Andhra Pradesh chapter, only 1,700 units (one unit is equal to 300 ML) of blood is available in 18 blood banks maintained by Red Cross in the state. Private blood banks collect the blood for the sale. The NGOs like Lions Club and Red Cross have to give 30 per cent blood they collected in the camps to the government hospitals and Thalassemia patients.

Due to Covid second wave, the NGOs and Red Cross are not conducting the blood donation camps. Pregnant women, accident victims and Thalassemia patients desperately need blood to save their lives. "During the Caesarean, pregnant women need blood. Besides, accident victims too need it as they lose blood due to bleeding. Thalassemia patients need blood once every two weeks or 20 days depending on the health condition. If the blood donations are not started in the state, there is a every possibility of severe shortage of blood," says B V S Kumar, state Co-ordinator, blood bank, Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh branch. He said the 18 branches of Red Cross in the state have only 1,700 units of blood by Tuesday.

Kumar said if the people above 18 years of age take Covid vaccine in the state from May 1, they can't donate blood for 28 days and it may lead to further scarcity in the state. So far, there are no reports of blood shortage because many people have postponed surgeries and treatments due to increasing Covid cases. Most hospitals performing surgeries have turned into Covid centres and paying more attention to the pandemic.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government may postpone the vaccination to the people for above 18 years in the state due to short supply of Covid vaccine from Central government. According to information, the government will give priority to the people above 45 years of age because they are waiting for the second dose and it should be made available as early as possible so that they may get full benefits from vaccine.