Vijayawada: CP B Srinivasulu checks facilities for cops on poll duty

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu on Monday inspected the facilities arranged in a private function hall for the police staff, who will attend the duty for the panchayat elections under Vijayawada revenue division. He spoke to the organisers and police officials about the facilities.

He also visited the Montessori College and inspected the arrangements made for the security of ballot boxes and polling material. The polling material supplied from the college to the polling centres. He asked the police personnel to be highly vigilant and avoid any untoward incident during the panchayat polls to be held on Tuesday under the limits of Vijayawada rural mandal and other 13 mandals of the district.

He asked the police to ensure free and fair polls and help the voters to exercise the franchise.

Police officials attending the meeting at Montessori Mahila College in Vijayawada as part of the preparation for the gram panchayat polls







