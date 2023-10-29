Vijayawada: CP inaugurates Open House programme

Vijayawada: NTR district police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inaugurated the Open House programme at the City Armed Grounds here on Saturday. Under the guidelines of State DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, the police department has been organising various programmes from October 21st across the state to mark the Police Commemoration week.



As part of this, the Vijayawada police will be organising Open House programme for three day from October 28th to October 31st. The police will explain about the working condition/performance/handling of the weapons to the students as well as the visitors. The visitors will be briefed about the working of bomb disposal squads, AK-47 guns, pistols and machine guns, dog squad, drone, body-worn cameras, NDRF, SDRF, city security wing, communications, crime spots, octopus, Vajra and Water Cannon (vehicles) and others.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana urged public and students to visit Open House and get aware of the police duties and their responsibilities and their usage of weapons/vehicles in controlling the law and order and crimes.

A Dog show was organised which enthralled public and students. NTR district east DCP Vishal Gunni, CSW DCPs ABTS Uday Rani, B Rama Krishna, Admin DCP Moka Sathibabu, Crime ADCP P VenkataRatnam, Taskforce ADCP Ramana Murthy, AR ADCP SrinivasaRao, ACPs,CIs,RIs, and SIs were present.