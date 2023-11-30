Vijayawada: CPM demands govt to pay salaries to contract staff

Vijayawada : CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao wrote to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday demanding release of pending salaries of the contract and scheme workers working in various state government departments.

He said lakhs of employees and workers are suffering due to non-payment of salaries and wages regularly every month. The employees are not able to pay the power bills, house rents and school fees. He said as per the information, contract employees of the Sarva Shiksha have not been getting salaries for three months, Disha (Sakhi) employees for 13 months and employees of the National Health Mission for two months.

Green ambassadors have not been getting salaries for eight months, panchayat workers for six months, Class IV contract employees of the medical and health department for 14 months, Asha workers for three months and midday meal workers for five months.

Srinivasa Rao further said these employees and workers are not getting TA and DA bills also. He demanded the CM to release the pending salaries immediately. He said the regular employees are also not getting salaries by 10th of every month.

The CPM leader said if the financial condition of the state government is not good it can put pressure on the Central government to release the pending GST share and other grants. “The CM is going to Delhi and meeting the PM and other ministers but not raising his voice along with other Chief Ministers to get our share of funds.

The state government is also not collecting the pending taxes from the corporate groups, instead misusing the public money by giving incentives to them,” he criticised.

Srinivasa Rao demanded the state government to reduce the unnecessary expenditure and pay the pending wages and allowances to the employees working in various government departments.