Vijayawada: CPM stages dharna for rollback of garbage tax

Vijayawada: Demanding abolition of garbage tax, Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a dharna here on Monday, displaying garbage baskets in the middle of the road at the busy New India

Hotel centre.

Party State executive member Ch Babu Rao took strong exception to the forceful collection of garbage tax from people at a time when people were facing financial problems due to various reasons including corona pandemic.

He lambasted the Centre and State governments for levying additional burden on people instead of helping them to overcome financial problems. "They are not leaving even the garbage from taxation," he criticised.

In the name of garbage tax, the authorities are collecting Rs 120 per month making Rs 1,440 per annum even from tenant families. It had been unprecedented in the country in the 75 years of freedom to collect garbage tax, he said.