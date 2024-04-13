Vijayawada: CPM to contest in one LS, 8 Assembly seats

Vijayawada : CPM Andhra Pradesh Committee on Friday announced the list of constituencies it will contest for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. The Left parties CPI, CPM in alliance with the Congress party are contesting the elections in the state as INDIA bloc. CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao in a press release on Friday said the party will contest for Araku Lok sabha constituency, eight Assembly constituencies. The eight seats are Rampachodavaram, Kurupam, Gajuwaka, Vijayawada Central, Gannavaram, Mangalagiri, Nellore town and Panyam.

CPM state committee meeting held online on Friday and discussed the poll preparations in the state. Party politburo member B V Raghavulu also attended the meeting.

State secretary V Srinivasa Rao said the Left parties and Congress have decided to contest in the state and defeat the NDA alliance parties TDP, Jana Sena and BJP and the ruling YSRCP in the state.

He alleged that the BJP had betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh and the TDP and Jana Sena have joined in alliance with the BJP. He has appealed to the voters of Andhra Pradesh to vote for the INDIA bloc parties Left and Congress, in the elections to be held on May 13.