Vijayawada: CPM urges people to make September 27 Bharat Bandh grand success

Vijayawada: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) appealed to people to make the proposed Bharat Bandh on September 27 a grand success in order to show the anger of people against outright loot by the Central government through frequent price hike fuels.

The CPM leaders took out Padayatra in the city on Sunday at Krishnalanka, Ranigari Thota, Wambay Colony, Payakapuram and Sundarayya Nagar and other areas to apprise people about the importance of the proposed Bharat Bandh. Party leader Babu Rao, addressing the gathering, said that the Central government increased the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and pocketing several thousands of crores of rupees. The Central government is interested in only benefiting the corporate houses, he said, citing examples of privatisation of Visakha Steel plant and other public sector undertakings. Moreover, the agriculture laws are going to break the backbone of the farmers and the amended labour laws would favour the corporate houses and harm the interest of the workers. It appears that the Central government is waging a battle against people, he remarked.

The Central government has been vindictive towards Andhra Pradesh as it stopped funds for the development of the backward areas in the State. In spite of the vindictive nature of the Central government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been mysteriously silent, he said.

He exhorted the YSR Congress and the TDP to come out openly and support the Bharat Bandh on September 27.

CPM leaders B Nageswara Rao, Hari Narayana, Sekhar, Peer Saheb, Venkat Reddy and others were present.