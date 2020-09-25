Vijayawada: Dalit JAC leaders demand action against MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju

Vijayawada: National Dalit JAC leaders have demanded that an SC/ST atrocity case should be registered against Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju for his alleged derogatory comments against the Dalits recently.

The National Dalit JAC leaders chairman P Varaprasada Rao and other leaders submitted a representation to the SC/ST Commission secretary Subbarao at the latter's office in NTR bus complex in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the JAC chairman Varaprasada Rao said the MP had made some derogatory comments against the Dalits on September 17 and demanded that the SC/ST prevention of atrocities case should be booked against the Narasapuram MP. He alleged that the MP has very low opinion about the Dalits and demanded that the MP should be disqualified from the post.

Another JAC leader Madhira Prabhakar Rao has alleged Raghurama Krishnam Raju has been threatening the Dalits and demanded that stern action should be taken against the Lok Sabha member for his recent comments against Dalits and their profession.

JAC leaders Kale Pullarao, Gurram Ramesh, B Srinivas, G Vemula Balanna and others participated.