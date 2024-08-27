Vijayawada: Dance-drama enthrals audience

Vijayawada: Dhrusya Vedika, an audience club known for its cultural engagements organised an enchanting cultural programme at the Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam hall here on Sunday.

The event, which was part of their monthly series, featured a captivating blend of dance and drama that enthralled the audience.

The evening commenced with a series of dance performances presented by the talented disciples of ‘Natyacharini’ Gonugunta Saila Sree. The dances were thematically woven around keertanas dedicated to ‘Sri Krishna,’ in celebration of Janmashtami.

The young dancers-Satyanandini, Kavya, Hemaswi, Lavanya, Asicca, Sailaja, Katyayani, Rasya, Hasitha, and Khyathi—brought the divine tales to life with grace and precision.

Following the dance segment, the programme transitioned to a dramatic presentation with the staging of the playlet Amruta Hastam.

Authored by Kavuri Satyanarayana and directed by Haribabu, the play explored themes that resonated deeply with the viewers.

The cast, including the writer and director alongside Gopala Reddy, Sarita, and Madhavi, delivered powerful performances that drew the audience into the narrative.

The play’s success was further amplified by the exceptional technical support provided by Sai Teja (Music), Sridhar (Makeup), BVS Prasad (Stage), and Rammohan (Lighting), whose efforts ensured a seamless and engaging production.

The event was meticulously coordinated by Borra Nareen, Kathi Syam Prasad, E Ramesh, Bayana Srinivas, Evana Bhagyaraj, Koppula Ashok, and R Satyanarayana Raju, ensuring a memorable experience for all in

attendance.