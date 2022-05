Vijayawada: Deaflympics tennis bronze medallist Jafreen felicitated

Vijayawada(NTR District): Minister for Tourism, Youth, Culture and Sports RK Roja, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Byreddi Siddha Reddy and Managing Director N Prabhakar Reddy felicitated bronze medallist in Deaflympics-2021 organised at Brazil, Jafreen Shaik, at a programme at Kshetraiah Kalakshetram here on Thursday.

Roja said that Andhra Pradesh was proud of the achievement of Jafreen.

Siddha Reddy said that Jafreen worked hard to win the bronze medal in the tennis competition. He exhorted the youth to take a cue from her to achieve higher goals.

SAAP MD Prabhakar Reddy recalled that the SAAP had extended Rs 7 lakh to Jafreen to get better training and to participate in the competitions at Brazil.