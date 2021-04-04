Vijayawada: Devotees commemorate resurrection of Christ

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Thelagathoti Joseph Rajarao said that Easter is very important festival to the Christians around the world because the resurrection of Jesus Christ took place on this day.

Bishop Rajarao participated in the Easter celebrations held at the Saint Cathedrals Church at Patamata here on Sunday. Delivering the sermon to the devotees, Bishop Rajarao said that Jesus appeared as God to the mankind after the resurrection. He explained to the devotees on the importance of following the messages given by Jesus Christ to the mankind.

Earlier, he inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the lamp. Father C Bernard, Father Bhanu, Yashwant and others participated in the celebrations. Christians in the city celebrated with gaiety and thousands of devotees visited the churches in various parts of the city and greeted one another on the occasion.