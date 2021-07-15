Vijayawada: Devotees present Sare to Goddess Kanaka Durga

Vijayawada: Devotees presented Sare to Goddess Kanaka Durga at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday to mark the Ashadamasam.

During the month of Ashadam, the women devotees visit the temple, offer prayers and present the Sare. Along with the Sare, the devotees bring flowers, fruits, turmeric and sweets. Trust Board member S Sujatha and other staff also presented the Sare.

The devotees wearing the masks visited the temple. With gradual decline of Covid cases in the city and State, the number of devotees visiting the temple is gradually increasing in recent days.