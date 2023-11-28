Vijayawada: Devotees throng temples of Lord Shiva

Live
Highlights
Heavy rush of devotees witnessed at the Sivalayam in One Town
Vijayawada: A large number of devotees thronged Lord Shiva temples in and around Vijayawada on Monday to mark the Karthika Somavaram and performed special pujas and Abhishekams. Karthika Somavaram is considered auspicious for Hindus and a large number of devotees visited the Siva temples located in One Town, Satyanarayanapuram, Yanamalakuduru, Patamata and other parts of the city.
Sivalayam in One Town is one of the biggest and oldest temples in the city and attracts a large number of devotees. The devotees also visited Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri.
