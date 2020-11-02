Vijayawada: Direct Benefit Transfer scheme ensures quality power supply to farmers

Vijayawada: Managing Director of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), Government of India, Rajat Sud said Direct Benefit Transfer scheme would ensure adequate and reliable quality of power supply to make agriculture sustainable, empower the farmers and improve the efficiency of the scheme.

Rajat met energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli of Government of Andhra Pradesh and discussed the potentiality of energy efficiency measures being taken up in the rural areas and appreciated the State government for its sustained efforts in making DBT scheme as farmer-friendly.

Rajat said the DBT is seen as one of the most promising pathways to enhance the efficiency in power supply to agriculture sector as the agriculture is the backbone of country's rapidly transforming economy.

He said that if the state govt agrees, EESL would fully support the efforts of Andhra Pradesh government to enhance energy performance, energy efficiency, solar power development and smart metering to improve accountability and accuracy.

He further said as a matter of fact, EESL is committed to implement innovative programs in enhancing energy efficiency by adopting global technologies for improving the performance of the sector and economy.

He stated that the EESL has distributed more than 36 crore LED bulbs, reducing the cost of LED bulbs by 10-fold and the installation of over 1.1 crore smart LED streetlights in the country. He recalled AP is pioneer in LED streetlighting and around 30 lakh LED streetlights were installed out of 1.1 crore of the country's total.

Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said that the State government was considering free power to farm sector as a powerful tool to stimulate agricultural growth and rural economy in the State.

Giving details of future plans, Energy secretary said that the state government has laid three major factors in power sector -- to establish 10,000 MW solar power plant within 4 districts (Ananthapur, Kurnool, YSR Kadapa and Prakasam) by Green Energy Corporation,to ensure free power for next 3 decades (30 years) and empower farmers through DBT scheme and strengthen the rights of farmers in getting free power for agriculture purpose.