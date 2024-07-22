Vijayawada: Discourse on Durga Devi Mahima organised

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam organised devotional discourse on ‘Sri Kanaka Durga Devi Mahima’ at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram on Friday and Saturday. “If we pray with full devotion and trust, surely Goddess Durga Mata will come to our rescue,” said Vaddiparthi Padmakar, a famous devotional speaker who did more than a thousand Ashtavadhanam, 11 Satavadhanams so far.

He is one of the few people who have given discourses on all 18 Puranas, other than the epics like Ramayana, Mahabharatha and Bhagavatam. He is the Peethaadhipathi of ‘Pranava Peetham’ located in Eluru. He said that Goddess Durga will bless people if nature is protected. He explained that Goddess Durga killed the evil forces.

Padmakar visualised some of his own experiences wherein he was blessed by the Goddess. Padmakar’s speech was very attractive and emotional to listen to. Padmakar was facilitated by KS Rama Rao, Executive Officer. Dr Kappagantu Ramakrishna conducted the programme. A large number of devotees attended the discourse.