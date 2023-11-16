Vijayawada: Doctors suggest continuous evaluation of Chandrababu Naidu for 3 months

Vijayawada : The counsel of former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu submitted his medical reports in the ACB court here on Wednesday as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

In the medical report, Dr Rakesh Kalapala, specialist, suggested evaluation of cardiac and dermatological conditions regularly for next three months after going through various medical tests conducted on Naidu.

The medical report submitted to the ACB court said that Naidu underwent ECG, Echocardiogram and CT calcium score. Though ECG was normal, the Echocardiography showed severe cardiomyopathy and severe hypertrophy of lateral walls, the specialist stated in the report. Cardiology evaluation was reviewed by Dr R Prasad Reddy, director of the department of Cardiology of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG).

It was also noted that he is suffering from moderate obstructive coronary artery disease and mild mitral regurgitation. However, the calcium score had gone up to 1611 from 916 when it was checked in 2019.

The evaluation of gastroenterology revealed that he was suffering from chronic constipation with irritable bowel syndrome. Dr Sanjiv Aurangabarkar in his dermatology evaluation stated that he had noticed new vitiligo vulgaris on face and nose and increase of actinic keratosis on fingers.

In essence, it means rough and scaly patch on the skin of fingers. He also stated that an excision biopsy was taken to rule out cancer and the report was awaited.