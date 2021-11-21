Vijayawada: Drive against unsafe driving, overspeeding

Vijayawada: Overspeed and unsafe driving are two important reasons for the road accidents and deaths, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) T Sarkar on Sunday.

He lamented many young people are losing their lives in the road accidents. Sarkar participated in the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims organised at Siddhartha Engineering College. Police personnel, representatives of the NGOs, family members of the road accident victims participated in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, the additional DCP said many unlicensed drivers, particularly the youth are losing their lives in the road accidents. He regretted that many youth are getting injured in the mishaps and urged the parents not to give vehicles to their children and prevent the minor children from driving the vehicles. He said everyone must follow the road safety rules and prevent the road accidents.

Voluntary Health Education and Economic Development Unit (VHEEDU) organised the programme. Family members of the road accident victims narrated their sad experiences and appealed to the people to follow the road safety rules without fail to prevent the mishaps.

The participants observed two minutes silence and paid homage to the departed souls. Representatives of the VHEEDU, police officials, parents, students and others participated in the programme.