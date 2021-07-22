Vijayawada: Drizzle disrupts normal life

Vijayawada: Normal life was disrupted in the city due to continuous drizzle since morning on Wednesday. Petty traders were badly affected and could not do trading in Beasant road, Governorpet and other parts of the city.

Thick clouds hovered on the city and drizzle continued most of the day. Due to the holiday declared by the government due to the festival of Bakrid, the traffic was very less on the main roads. Many people stayed indoors due to the drizzle. Small traders, who sells fruits, flowers, vegetables, clothes, footwear, plastic goods and other products could not do business.

Customers preferred getting online food and ordered for food items from the hotels and restaurants. The Indian Meteorology department has warned normal to heavy rains from July 23 onwards in coastal districts due to the impact of low pressure to be formed over Bay of Bengal.